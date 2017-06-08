Singer Rihanna is on a mission to improve education, health, arts and culture in communities around the world.

In January of this year, the Global Partnership for Education, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Global Citizen, visited Malawi Africa. GPE Global Ambassador Rihanna met with children, parents, and teachers in Malawi to better understand the needs for education in developing countries. Malawi, Africa is one of the poorest countries in the world and faces many challenges.

Rihanna is the founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation whose website states:

“In the fight against injustice, inequality, and poverty, access to education and health is our most powerful weapon.”

The organization’s purpose is to help provide education to countries who lack in a strong education system.

During the pop star’s visit, it was revealed that 50% of the population lives below the poverty line and the average income is around 90 cents a day. That’s not even a full dollar.

The issues that face the country’s education system are:

Overcrowded classrooms

Lack of infrastructure

Lack of equipment.

These issues lead to the children dropping out of school.

“It’s sad that that has to end for some of them because they could probably do so much if they had the resources to continue and complete,” Rihanna says during the filming of the visit.

Teachers also shared that school girls have to deal with walking long distances to and from school.

“As of Malawi the challenges that girls face- the major challenge I should say- is long distances. . . A girl might travel 13-15 kilometers away from home just one way going to school, and then she’ll have to come back. You can imagine, it’s 26 kilometers. As for a girl, it is a very big challenge because she can face a lot of challenges on her way home or on her way to school.” Tamara Tsambalikagwa – National Chair of the Camfed Association

Since 2002, GPE partners have achieved remarkable results and helped millions of children enroll in school for a quality education.

Thanks to the Founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation and the Global Partnership for Education

64 million more children were in primary school in 2014 in GPE partner countries compared to 2002.

78% of primary teachers received pre- or in-service training in GPE partner developing countries in 2014.

36 GPE partner countries have achieved gender parity in primary school completion or have more girls than boys completing primary school.

US$4.6 billion in grants have been allocated to education by GPE since 2003.

Through her foundation, the singer has made a number of significant humanitarian contributions including awarding scholarships to students from Barbados, Cuba, Haiti and other countries to attend college in the U.S.

While in Malawi, RiRi visited schools, interacted with students and met with teachers and government officials in an effort to understand the issues and challenges surrounding education.

Watch the video that documents inside Rihanna’s trip to Malawi for Education

“I’m really here to see it,” she says. “It’s one thing to read the statistics, but I want to see it first hand and find out all that can be done, and where to start first.”

Sources: OkayAfrica , Blavity, Clara Lionel Foundation