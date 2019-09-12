Sinking Black Homeownership Rates and Solutions Subject of CBC Foundation Forum: “The State of Housing in Black America: Educate…Empower…Mobilize”

Washington, DC – September 12, 2019 – National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), nation’s oldest minority real estate trade association releases findings of the 2019 edition of the State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report during the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. Expert panel assembled to discuss the current barriers to raising the 40.6% Black homeownership rate, which is below the 1968 level of 40.9% at the time of the passage of the Fair Housing Act. The current non-Hispanic White homeownership stands at 73.1%. A second panel comprised of elected officials, NAREB real estate professional, millennial influencers & real estate entrepreneur bring forth innovative NAREB national and other local solutions designed to reach the 1.7 million non-homeowning Black millennials earning more than $100,000.

Event is sponsored by NAREB. Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) is the CBC host.

Panel Moderator is political strategist and CNN contributor, Angela Rye, Esq.

PANEL 1 – EXPERTS DISCUSS SHIBA REPORT and BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP BARRIERS

· James H. Carr, Coleman A. Young Endowed Chair and Professor of Urban Affairs at Wayne State University; Visiting Fellow with the Roosevelt Institute, Co-Author of the State of Housing in Black America report

· Mark Alston, Owner, Alston and Associates Mortgage Co., Past Chair, NAREB Public Affairs Committee

· Nikitra Bailey, Executive Vice President, Center for Responsible Lending

· Maurice Jourdain-Earl, Managing Director & Co-Founder, ComplianceTech

PANEL 2 – BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP SOLUTIONS DISCUSSION

· Ras Baraka, Mayor, Newark, NJ

· Stephen K. Benjamin, Mayor, Columbia, SC

· Ronald “Ronnie” Devoe, Jr., Entertainer, member of New Edition and real estate entrepreneur

· LaTisha Grant, Broker/Owner, TAS Realty Group, Convener, NAREB’s “House Then the Car” initiative

· William Jawando, Councilman, Montgomery County, MD

· Bobby Simmons, Former NBA player and entrepreneur

· Waka Flocka Flame, Rapper, record label owner, investor and entrepreneur

WHERE:

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001

Room 146C

WHEN:

Thursday, September 12, 2019

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Livestreamed at http://facebook.com/ RealtistNAREB at 2 p.m. EDT