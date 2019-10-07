Sista”s Strut Their Stuff!

V100s Sista Strut was back in full force! The event had a new location this year , as it was held at the Marcus Performing Arts Peck Pavilion.

Taking place October 5th just 4 days after the official start of breast cancer awareness month, the event seen it’s usually turn out of hundreds of individuals looking to “strut their stuff” as they walk in honor and celebration. There was entertainment during the event that started at 9am. “I look forward to this every year!” Said one lovely lady who dawned her pink shirt and matching headbands in preparation for the walk. This is a event that I look forward to each year, as I have family who have survived the fight as well. Fight on women, we got your back!