Six Emerging National and Milwaukee Bands Announced for Radio Milwaukee’s Free “88Nine Block Party” Concert and Celebration on June 24

National Acts Noname, Strand of Oaks, Field Report to Headline All-Day Celebration of Non- Commercial Station’s 10th Year in Community

Milwaukee (April 24, 2017) – Nationally acclaimed rapper Noname and rockers Strand of Oaks and Field Report will headline Radio Milwaukee’s “88Nine Block Party, Presented by Educators Credit Union,” a free, all-day concert and celebration on June 24 outside the non- commercial station’s studios in Walker’s Point, the station announced Monday.

In addition to the three emerging national groups, the block party will feature leading Milwaukee artists REYNA, D’Amato and Abby Jeanne.

The 88Nine Block Party is being held to mark Radio Milwaukee’s 10th year on-air, online and in the community. The station (WYMS 88.9-FM, www.radiomilwaukee.org) launched Feb. 26, 2007.

The event is being presented by Educators Credit Union, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and is in partnership with the Pabst Theater Group.

The block party is free and open to the public. The event runs from 1:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. It takes place outside Radio Milwaukee’s home at E. Pittsburgh Ave. and S. Barclay St.

In addition to enjoying on-stage entertainment, attendees can spend time in Workshop Architects’ recently renovated Studio 1, where they can contribute to the 88Nine Block Party playlist, play a round of Milwaukee-themed games and get to know their neighbors.