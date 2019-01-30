Skylight Music Theatre Presents: Five Guys Named Moe

A musical by Clarke Peters Featuring Louis Jordan’s Greatest Hits

Originally Produced at the Theatre Royal Stratford East

This joyful, jazzy tribute to Louis Jordan, the 1940s rhythm-and-blues singer, songwriter and band leader, is an unstoppable party of a show. After our hero’s girlfriend leaves him, he turns his life around by listening to the megawatt singing and dancing energy of five guys named Moe performing favorites like Saturday Night Fish Fry and Choo Choo Ch’Boogie. Ages 11 and up.

“Hijinks, high energy and abundant goodwill!” – The LA Times

“A big party with… enough high spirits to send a small rocket into orbit!” – The LA Times

“Slick! Witty! Breathtaking!” – Telegraph

“Wildly infectious optimism!” – Chicago Sun-Times

“Irresistibly joyful, downright hilarious!” – Chicago Sun-Times

“Pure, unadulterated theatrical fun!” – Chicago Sun-Times

RUNTIME: 1 HOUR 50 MINUTES. THIS INCLUDES ONE 20 MINUTE INTERMISSION.

