Sojourner will honor Dolly for serving 36 years as Shelter Director

Honoring a Lasting Legacy of Love and Hope

Sojourner will honor Dolly Grimes-Johnson for serving 36 years at crisis shelter

Milwaukee, WI (Thursday, April 4, 2019) – For 36 years, Dolly Grimes- Johnson has been the leader of Sojourner Family Peace Center’s shelter operations. In her role as Shelter Director at Sojourner Truth House, Dolly has done everything from helping women give birth to making beds, serving meals, and everything in between. In honor of Dolly’s recent retirement, Sojourner is hosting a celebration to commend Dolly and her compassion, kindness, and selfless dedication to serving women and kids in the Milwaukee community.

“Dolly represents what Sojourner Family Peace Center is all about,” says Carmen Pitre, Sojourner President and CEO. “Dolly constantly provides care, love, and guidance to shelter residents and helps women transform their lives. She will be greatly missed.”

To honor Dolly, Sojourner will be hosting Dolly’s Retirement Party on Friday, April 5th from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at The Box (311 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee). A short program will begin at 6 pm. In addition to this celebration, Sojourner has launched Dolly’s Legacy Fund, which invites donors to make a donation in honor of Dolly and the thousands of lives she has transformed. Donations will continue the love and support for which Dolly is best known. Her impact will continue to be felt and donations given in her name will fund shelter services into the future. Donations to Dolly’s Legacy Fund can be made at familypeacecenter.org/donate/dollys-legacy-fund

“I feel fortunate to have touched so many women and children’s lives, and played a role in helping women improve their lives for the better,” says Dolly,