Sojourner will honor Dolly for serving 36 years as Shelter Director

Honoring a Lasting Legacy of Love and Hope
Sojourner will honor Dolly Grimes-Johnson for serving 36 years at crisis shelter
Milwaukee, WI (Thursday, April 4, 2019) – For 36 years, Dolly Grimes- Johnson has been the leader of Sojourner Family Peace Center’s shelter operations. In her role as Shelter Director at Sojourner Truth House, Dolly has done everything from helping women give birth to making beds, serving meals, and everything in between. In honor of Dolly’s recent retirement, Sojourner is hosting a celebration to commend Dolly and her compassion, kindness, and selfless dedication to serving women and kids in the Milwaukee community.
“Dolly represents what Sojourner Family Peace Center is all about,” says Carmen Pitre, Sojourner President and CEO. “Dolly constantly provides care, love, and guidance to shelter residents and helps women transform their lives. She will be greatly missed.”
To honor Dolly, Sojourner will be hosting Dolly’s Retirement Party on Friday, April 5th from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at The Box (311 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee). A short program will begin at 6 pm. In addition to this celebration, Sojourner has launched Dolly’s Legacy Fund, which invites donors to make a donation in honor of Dolly and the thousands of lives she has transformed. Donations will continue the love and support for which Dolly is best known. Her impact will continue to be felt and donations given in her name will fund shelter services into the future. Donations to Dolly’s Legacy Fund can be made at familypeacecenter.org/donate/dollys-legacy-fund
“I feel fortunate to have touched so many women and children’s lives, and played a role in helping women improve their lives for the better,” says Dolly,
retired Shelter Director at Sojourner Truth House. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Dolly has been a source of support, inspiration, and hope to thousands of women who came to Sojourner’s crisis shelter during what was likely one of the worst times in their lives. For 36 years, Dolly offered survivors of domestic violence a safe place to build a different life for themselves and their children.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
About Sojourner
The mission of Sojourner is to transform lives impacted by domestic violence. Sojourner provides crisis housing, system advocacy, and individual support to people who are hurting. Sojourner is the largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving over 12,000 clients annually. Our primary goals are to ensure the safety of victims of family violence and to provide a pathway out of violence for victims and abusers through opportunities to make positive and lasting changes for themselves and their children. Sojourner is committed to creating communities where people live peacefully. For more information, visit www.familypeacecenter.org or call Sojourner 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 414-933-2722.
About Family Peace Center
Sojourner is one of the first in the nation to house holistic services for survivors of domestic violence, all under one roof. Sojourner and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin formed a unique partnership to create one of the first co-located child advocacy and family violence centers in the country. The Family Peace Center accommodates a number of co-located and visiting partner organizations including the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Unit, Milwaukee Public Schools, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, Aurora Healthcare Abuse Response Services, and others. Families receiving services at the Family Peace Center have access to a wide array of services to support their efforts to achieve healing, self-sufficiency and freedom from abuse.
