Sorority and Fraternity pay it forward on King’s B-Day!

Students Jada Young, Alani Walls, and Jordan Anderson (left to right front) proudly pose with the awards they won for winning the MLK Poetry Contest sponsored by Northwestern Mutual Youth Development. They are pictured with support Sponsors, the Delta Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Every year, members of the fraternity sponsor gifts for the winners in honor of their fraternity brother, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—Photo by Yvonne Kemp

For the 18th year, the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Epsilon Kappa Omega Chapter, served the homeless at Repairers of the Breach a hot meals and donating needed items as part of the sorority’s annual “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. International Day of Service” *shown above). The sorority also lent their services to Nia Imani Family, Inc. where they donated needed items; Lancaster Elementary, where they painted a Black arts Mural; and Haggerty Museum of Art, where they participated in the day’s MLK programming.—Photo by Yvonne Kemp