Speaking Boldly To The System of Whiteness

This is reposted from Mila Konomos

Ok. If the cap fits you then wear it…

The only way to please Whiteness is to erase every trace of you that offends or challenges Whiteness. You can retain only those parts of your identity that do not threaten it or make Whiteness feel bad about itself. Whiteness requires that you coddle it. Whiteness requires that you make yourself smaller, dumber, quieter for its sake. It cannot handle the unedited, complete, whole you.

In other words, it is a myth that you can appeal to Whiteness by using the “right” words in the “right” way.

Dr. MLK Jr dressed in a suit, preaching and demonstrating nonviolence. They murdered him for it.

More recently, Colin Kaepernick, kneeled–he KNEELED–peacefully, silently, respectfully, and still Whiteness responded with rage and hate, sending him death threats and shutting him out of the NFL.

Yes, Whiteness requires that you make yourself so small, so dumb, so quiet, until there is nothing left of you other than that which coddles, lauds, serves the fragility and entitlement of Whiteness.

I have seen and experienced this firsthand time and time again.

I’m so done. Done trying to bend myself to fit Whiteness, to appeal to Whiteness, to make my reality and my life more palatable and convenient, more comfortable and reassuring for the sake of Whiteness.

I am not here to reassure you. I am not here to win you over. I am not here to listen to you Whitesplain how you know better how we as People of Color should express our pain and our suffering.

It’s time you see the fierceness of the wholeness of who we are.

And deal with it like big boys and girls.

#DownWithTheStatues