Speech of Arrested Development featured in documentary ’16 Bars’ debuting at MKE Film Festival

Todd “Speech” Thomas, a member of the iconic hip-hop group Arrested Development, spends 10 days working as part of a unique rehabilitation program in Richmond, VA, working to allow prisoners to write and record their own songs. Putting a human face on America’s omnipresent incarceration woes, 16 Bars shows the value of artistic catharsis for these inmates as they contend with painful memories in order to have a future in this gripping and intimate look at a unique form of prison reform.

The dates for the Milwaukee screening are:

October 20th – 9:30pm Oriental Theater (Speech & Director Sam Bathick will be in attendance!

October 21st – 1:00pm – Times cinema

October 24th – 10pm – Oriental Theater

It’s Sponsored by Oyvind and Susan Lubar Solvang and Growing Minds

Community Partners: Project Return, Clean Slate MKE, Dope Folks Records