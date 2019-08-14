St. Ann Center Gala Lights Up Discovery World This Friday!

St. Ann Center’s Gala This Friday!

$250K fundraising goal for kids, elders, people with disabilities

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care will host its 15th annual gala on Friday, Aug. 16, at Discovery World Museum, 500 N. Harbor Dr. With the theme Dream Together, the gala’s $250,000 goal is the nonprofit organization’s most ambitious ever. St. Ann Center’s world-renowned day care program serves children, older adults and people with disabilities all in the same home-like setting.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., when guests gather for a cocktail hour and silent auction in the Pilot House, followed by dinner, catered by Bartolotta Restaurants, and a live auction in the Pavilion. The evening features entertainment by Adekola & Friends and The Mixx Vocal Band. Showcased in the live auction are a Bucks or Marquette game in a Fiserv Forum suite, vacation package for the Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming and a chef-prepared appetizer party for 20.

New this year, silent auction items can be bid on by the general public online beginning today! The online auction site can be found at bid414.com.

So far, gala supporters have contributed $92,000 toward the $250K goal. All proceeds from the gala support St. Ann Center’s Care Champions program, which directly benefits youth, frail elders and adults with disabilities who have no means to pay for services they desperately need. The gala will also honor St. Ann Center supporters, the Care Champions who make these services possible. From whirlpool baths and physical therapy to art and music therapy, adult day services promote independence and a sense of purpose. Youngsters in St. Ann Center’s early childhood education program learn to respect and appreciate the adult clients as they join them for intergenerational activities on a daily basis.