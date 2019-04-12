St. Joe’s Accountability Coalition Hosts a Community Meeting

Community activists and organizers are staying true to their commitment to hold Ascension accountable for improving health and advancing health equity
MILWAUKEE – St. Joe’s Accountability Coalition (SJAC) formerly known as Save St. Joe’sCoalition, will host a community meeting about St. Joseph Hospital and Health Equity on Thursday, April 18th. SJAC will update the public on the progress of their work, celebrate the one year anniversary of halting the reduction of critical services at St. Joseph Hospital, and discuss upcoming opportunities for community support, mobilization, and engagement.
What: St. Joseph Hospital and Health Equity Community Meeting
When: Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wisconsin Black Historical Society 2620 W. Center Street
The coalition formed in 2018 after Ascension Wisconsin announced potential cuts and includes: African American Roundtable, Black Leaders Organizing Community, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Sherman Park Community Association, and Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and HealthProfessionals. The coalition’s community organizing and organizing effort was able to stop Ascension’s plan to cut services at St. Joe’s. Now the coalition is organizing for a future in whichAscension partners with the community to improve racial and gender health equity and torevitalize Milwaukee’s Northside.
