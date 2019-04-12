St. Joe’s Accountability Coalition Hosts a Community Meeting

Community activists and organizers are staying true to their commitment to hold Ascension accountable for improving health and advancing health equity

MILWAUKEE – St. Joe’s Accountability Coalition (SJAC) formerly known as Save St. Joe’sCoalition, will host a community meeting about St. Joseph Hospital and Health Equity on Thursday, April 18th. SJAC will update the public on the progress of their work, celebrate the one year anniversary of halting the reduction of critical services at St. Joseph Hospital, and discuss upcoming opportunities for community support, mobilization, and engagement.