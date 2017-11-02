St. Mark AME to hold annual Fall Bazaar November 4

St. Mark AME Church will hold its annual Fall Bazaar Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the church, located at 1616 W. Atkinson Ave. The event is sponsored by the Geraldine Bradford Women’s Missionary Society.

Church members and community vendors will be on hand selling their homemade wares. There will also be a thrift store, and a quilting display and more.

It will feature a book signing of “Pillars of Strength, Our Ancestors’ Stories” by Hazel Moore. There will also be information for those interested in doing genealogy research. Attendees will also be able to partake in the food, from Bar-B-Que to homemade bakery.

A portion of the fair’s proceeds will be used to support local, national and international mission projects.

For additional information, please call 562-8030.