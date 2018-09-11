St. Matthew Church, Spirit of Hope: Celebrating 100 Years of Service

This year we have the honor and privilege to celebrate 100 years of ministry as St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, “The Fruit Orchard on 9thStreet”. We cordially invite you to celebrate with us as our centennial theme is“Spirit of Hope: Hope Built on a Solid Foundation” (Romans 15:4b).

To mark this tremendous milestone, we will have themed celebrations each Sunday during the month of September capped off by our crown jewel event, a “Centennial Celebration Banquet” on Friday, September 7, 2018; starting at 6:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Milwaukee Airport, 6401 South 13thStreet. Additional Sunday events, honoring our past, celebrating the present and preparing for the future includes:

September 2, “Communion Sunday” ⁕ September 9, “Friends/Family/Memorial Service”

September 16, “100thCelebration Service” ⁕ September 23: “Back to the Old Time Way”

September 30: “Community Sunday”

Our events will provide a historical perspective on the past 100 years of service to God through the work in our community, the city of Milwaukee and throughout the world.

St. Matthew was established in 1918 by Reverend W.S. Ferguson, our first Pastor. In September 1920, we moved to 538 West Walnut Street, where we remained for 38 years before relocating to our present site, 2944 N. 9thStreet (Sunday, February 23, 1958) Milwaukee, WI 53206.

St. Matthew is proud of its rich heritage and its efforts to be a changemaker in our community, as early as 1964; St. Matthew was part the fight for Desegregation of Milwaukee’s Public-School Systems. Its Christian influence in the community continues to provide outreach programs, such as “Feed My Sheep”, a Sunday morning breakfast program, The Milwaukee Community Brainstorming Conference, Koinonia Family Resource Center, a 501c3 non-profit program that assists in strengthening families and their needs in today’s demanding world. St. Matthew has worked to live up to its calling as a home where the saints of God can put their gifts and talents to work.

For more information visit our website http://www.stmatthew-cme.org/or contact the church office at 414-562-7580