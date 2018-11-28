Start the holiday season with “a charming show”!

“[Mervin Oglethorpe] is a warm, earnest, childlike pastor, who provides much of the delight of this show. David Duncan III is memorable in the role…[Sanders Family Christmas] involves individual personal storytelling and a generous repertoire of songs, including Christmas carols, folk songs and even a few spirituals.” – GMToday
David Duncan III and Laura Heise. Photo: Melinda Rhodebeck.
“The cast was absolutely stellar with acting and singing talent…The show was phenomenal! Really enjoyed it.” – Patrons
L to R: Elaine Wyler, Abbey Pitchford, Laura Heise, David Sapiro. Photo: Melinda Rhodebeck.
“Especially affecting were Burl’s description of his stint in the military combat zone, Denise’s confession of her former mistakes…and Pastor Oglethorpe’s profession of love…This is a charming, arresting show…truthful and always entertaining. I would recommend it for those with an open mind and heart.” – GMToday
Filippo Carini and Elaine Wyler. Photo: Melinda Rhodebeck.
