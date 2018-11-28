Milwaukee Community Journal

Start the holiday season with “a charming show”!

L to R: Abbey Pitchford, Zack Horne, Elaine Wyler, David Sapiro, Filippo Carini. Photo:  Melinda Rhodebeck.
Tickets at http://www.acaciatheatre.com/ or 414-744-5995!
“[Mervin Oglethorpe] is a warm, earnest, childlike pastor, who provides much of the delight of this show. David Duncan III is memorable in the role…[Sanders Family Christmas] involves individual personal storytelling and a generous repertoire of songs, including Christmas carols, folk songs and even a few spirituals.” – GMToday
David Duncan III and Laura Heise. Photo: Melinda Rhodebeck.
“The cast was absolutely stellar with acting and singing talent…The show was phenomenal! Really enjoyed it.” – Patrons
L to R: Elaine Wyler, Abbey Pitchford, Laura Heise, David Sapiro. Photo: Melinda Rhodebeck.
“Especially affecting were Burl’s description of his stint in the military combat zone, Denise’s confession of her former mistakes…and Pastor Oglethorpe’s profession of love…This is a charming, arresting showtruthful and always entertaining. I would recommend it for those with an open mind and heart.” – GMToday
Filippo Carini and Elaine Wyler. Photo: Melinda Rhodebeck.
Remaining performances:

Thursday, November 29 at 7:30 PM (Student night – all students $5)
Friday, November 30 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, December 1 at 4 PM
Sunday, December 2 at 3 PM

