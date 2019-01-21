State Rep Kalan Haywood II Among Hundreds Who Marched For Women’s Rights

“I just grabbed her by the explicative.” These are words from the President of United States Donald Trump. His derogatory statement instantly became the face of internet memes and comedic spoofs. Despite that fact, there is not anything laughable about the degrading of women. It is well documented throughout our nation’s history the struggles women have had and still are having in regards to equal rights. It is of no wonder that so many women oppose Trumps presidency. In 2017 the Woman’s march of Wisconsin was formed, bringing an astounding group of 75,000 to the capitals steps to show opposition. Following that success the official chapter continues to march for women’s rights.

On January 19ththe second march which was called the “Women wave” took place at the states capitol. Supporters met in despite the blistering cold temperatures at 10 am. Hundreds gathered citizens and officials alike, including newly elected State Representative Kalan Haywood II, the youngest legislator in Wisconsin.

“It was extremely important that I be here today. Regardless of snow and cold weather, it was a must to be present and be a supporter of this national movement for woman’s rights.” This was a statement from Haywood who was among the 70 participants. The march was done in collaborating with many across the nations, with the focus on legislature that lacks discrimination regardless of sex, color or orientation.

“We are organized. We are outraged.” A statement from the organization who also wanted to celebrate the diversity of the House of Representatives that is historic in nature.

A powerful display of diligence, passion and power at the state capitol, let us ride the “Wave” into a new era in American politics, one free of discrimination.