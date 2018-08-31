Statement from Alderman Rainey on recent violence

As we close out the month of August we have seen very troubling cases of gun violence and homicide: a total of 19 homicides and 48 non-fatal shootings in our great city this month. Gun violence is an issue that came up during my numerous discussions with the community at Hip-Hop Week MKE events. Hip-Hop Week MKE brought people together in safe spaces not only to be entertained but to discuss a wide range of important issues, including violence. The love, sense of unity, and candid talk I experienced during that week is a glimpse of what could be.

I am not naïve to enough believe just words from an elected official can put an end to all this violence; there are many factors as to why it transpires. But I do believe words have meaning. Case in point, think about how many news stories reference a shooting that began with an argument. So how about we flip the script and be willing to share different words to make a positive impact.

Keep in mind the actors in gun violence are often people we know. It might be a neighbor, a cousin or a friend from back in the day that is going down the wrong path. As we gather this holiday weekend at public events or barbeques, there will likely be opportunities to speak with them. Or more importantly, maybe they just need someone who will listen. It takes us coming out from behind the blinds, both figuratively and literally, to have those conversations no matter how uncomfortable they may be. So while I am concerned by what is occurring, I also have a sense of optimism that we can come together to cease this nonsensical activity.