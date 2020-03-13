Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is committed to the safety of our patrons, resident partners, artists, volunteers and staff is of the highest priority. With the public health emergency declared by Wisconsin Gov. Evers due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and as a precautionary measure, the Marcus Center is cancelling scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020. Refunds are being automatically processed for all ticket buyers.

Additionally, the Marcus Center is working closely with our resident partners as they also announce cancellations or postponement of events scheduled to be at the Marcus Center in the near future. All patrons with questions or concerns around Milwaukee Symphony, First Stage or Florentine Opera events should contact the organizations directly.

Updates regarding other events currently scheduled at the Marcus Center will be shared as soon as details are finalized.