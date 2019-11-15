Statement on closure of Midtown Starbucks

Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson

November 15, 2019

As of today, I have been informed that the Midtown Starbucks has closed its doors for good.

The Midtown Starbucks location is where I have held countless Second Cup in-district office hours and met with so many of you.

Since the lobby at the Midtown Starbucks closed, I visited the location and spoke with staff and Starbucks district management about their intent to reopen the lobby, and I talked with the Milwaukee Police Department about their commitment to finding solutions with Starbucks for the overall public safety of every patron. When the store transitioned to drive thru only, I knew that the model would not be sustainable as a long-term option.

The Midtown Starbucks location was special – it was very much akin to a Coffee Makes You Black destination for the 2nd District: A meeting place for our community, for families across the 2nd District, and a convening place for citizens across the north and northwest sides.

I am already consulting with the Department of City Development about finding suitable options for this location, and someday I would love to see a Black-owned establishment there. But today, I will continue to work so businesses thrive, families are safe, and neighborhoods are flourishing.