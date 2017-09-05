This Post is Reposted From Monique Judge at The Root

Steve “Chompers” Harvey — who famously met with Donald Trump earlier this year and then spent the next several months caping for the monster that is in the highest position in the country — now says he should have listened to his wife and skipped the meeting entirely, according to a recent interview.

Harvey recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his new upcoming TV show, his meeting with Trump, and that infamously leaked staff memo that had everyone giving him a side eye bigger than those veneers in his mouth.

“I did not see that coming,” Harvey told THR, referencing the backlash he received after news of his meeting with Trump spread.

“It was so vicious that it really threw me. I was being called names that I’ve never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout. Because I went to see this man?! Which only happened because my business partner got a call from the Obama transition team, who said that the Trump transition team would like to set up a meeting,” Harvey told THR.

Harvey goes on to say he took the meeting because the Obama transition team told him that it would be a good idea because President Obama was encouraging dialogue with Trump. Sure. Blame Obama. Everyone else is.

“…I have a relationship with Obama. We’re friends. So I say, ‘OK, cool.’ Now, here’s the crazy thing: I’m supposed to be on a boat for my 60th birthday, so my wife says, ‘Steve, just take off [and skip the meeting]. You’ll meet with him some other time.’ God, I should’ve listened,” Harvey said.

Harvey goes on to say that he and Trump discussed golf for about 20 minutes before Harvey admitted to Trump that he didn’t vote for him; he campaigned hard and voted for Hillary Clinton. He told Trump of all the mistakes that were made during the campaign that seemingly caused Clinton to lose, and then told Trump that since he had won the election, he [Harvey] was going to help him.

When Trump asked him how he was going to help, Harvey said, “You’ve appointed Ben Carson as the head of Housing and Urban Development, and I’ve got keys to a lot of cities around this country from the years of performing that I’ve done. I can get an ear to them really quick and find out what their real needs are. Y’all keep closing schools in the cities. Why don’t we take those schools that are closing, put some HUD money in them, and reopen them as vision centers and teach STEM and computers and coding? If you connect me with Ben Carson, I can help him with that.”

Harvey says that Trump got Ben Carson on the phone shortly after that, and since then, he has been to HUD twice, met with Carson, and they are “actually trying to get it started,” but as for Trump, he has not spoken to him since.