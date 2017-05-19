Steve Harvey’s Ex Wife is Suing Him for $60,000,000 for Damaged Soul

We’ve heard of people suing for negligence. We’ve even heard of people suing for property and enforcing contracts. We’ve heard it all, but new in the media, we are now hearing that Steve Harvey’s ex wife is suing him for damaging her soul.

Mary Shackelford, the ex-wife of Steve Harvey, is suing him in a new lawsuit for $60 million for damaging her soul TMZ reported.

“YOU MURDERED MY SOUL … ,”she said.

Although the divorce happened in 2005, Mary Shackelford is saying that she is still experiencing much pain from the split.

“Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing,” the lawsuit states.

Really? Is Steve Harvey capable of such thing?

Apparently, he is. Shackelford’s lawsuit includes allegations of child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.”

Since the divorce, Mary says that she has been emotionally unstable often suicidal and self-medicated.

According to TMZ, she’s emotionally and physically destroyed after losing her son, whom was gained full custody of by Harvey after the divorce. She also shares that she lost her businesses, and the joy of Mother’s Days.

As she puts it, “All was loss Mary L. Harvey was dead.

Steve’s attorney Brandon Williams made a public comment recently stating,

“Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint.”

The document was not filed by a lawyer, but instead it was filed by a woman who says she is Mary’s “civil rights activist,” who plans to file the lawsuit very soon.

Sources: The Grio , TMZ