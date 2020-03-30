Stimulus Checks Who Gets It? Who Doesn’t? And Other Aid Available

After days of deliberations, the final version of the massive Trillion dollar bill was signed by President Trump this past Friday. Fear of an economic catastrophe drove the deal into existence, marking the largest of its kind to ever be implemented in the United States.

Many Americans are most intrigued by the stimulus portion of the legislation, which states that individuals will get a check for $1,200, married couples for $2,400. The final income requirements are as follows, no more then 75k for individuals, and 150k for families. Children will add another 500 each. If you owe back taxes or other federal debts, you will still receive the check, however those behind in child support will not. What about long term help you may ask? Unemployment will also be increased by 600 extra each month, and individuals who are self employed, or contracted will also be eligible for benefits. A huge relief speaking for myself, I am not eligible for unemployment being a contractor. Everyone please continue to do essential travel, and stay healthy.