Stop the Violence: in Honor of Angelo Young

On Saturday July 27th, Angel Young and loved ones put together the 4th Annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament fundraiser for her loving son, Angelo Young. Angelo was an 18 year old, Rufus King Graduate, coming home from work on July 22nd 2015 and was robbed and fatally shot.

He had plans of attending college and possibly serving the country. Angelo’s friends and family are a bare witness to how amazing Angelo was. He was a great person everyone says. He had a very bright future. Even though justice was never served, Angelo’s name will always be remembered.

Each year this family comes together to host this 5 hour family affair. The event is open to the public and has so much to offer from kids activities, raffle prizes, relays, free throw contests, free haircuts, face painting, concessions, to custom made Angelo Young shirts.

The event was beautiful. It was an event that brought many people together. There was nothing but good energy and good vibes. The teams played hard, the crowd participated, and even some local artists came out to show their love by performing.

Everyone had fun and enjoyed themselves. Yet as successful as the event was, nothing will bring Angelo back. What’s most important is that we begin to play our part in the community, no matter how big or how small our role is.

Truth be told the violence happening in our community is happening right in our face and it involves people we know like our little cousins nieces and nephews; our own kids and loved ones. It’s up to us to make the real change.

It’s up to us to take a stand and be brave enough to have those difficult conversations with our misguided young people. We all have a part to play in making our community a better place. I’m so glad that Angelo’s family was able to turn this traumatic event into something so powerful and positive.

Shoutout to the friends, family, and loved ones for keeping this name alive