Study: Public restrooms no more germy than at home

Article courtesy of Gannett via “The Rundown”

Many people envision public restrooms as filthy and crawling with nasty germs, but they’re actually as healthy as the average room in your home, a new study reports. Microbiologists tracking bacteria and viruses in four public restrooms found that most of the bacteria present came from human skin and outdoor environments. The study is published online in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology. Illness-causing fecal bacteria were present in the restrooms, but represented less than 15% of the total bacterial population, the researchers said – and they vanished quickly.

Fecal bacteria are less hearty than bacteria found on the skin, and die off faster when exposed to the cool, dry, oxygen-rich environment of a public restroom, said lead author Sean Gibbons, a graduate student of biophysical science at the University of Chicago. “Bacteria associated with skin are more able to persist. Over time, they win out,” said Gibbons, who is also a resident associate at Argonne National Laboratory’s Institute for Genomics and Systems Biology.

Despite this, people should still wash their hands after using a public bathroom, just as they should wash their hands throughout the day, said Michael Schmidt, professor and vice chair of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. When Gibbons and his colleagues wanted to study how the bacterial community of public restrooms changes over time, they focused their research on two male and two female restrooms in a campus building at San Diego State University.

The researchers started by cleaning the restrooms. “We completely scorched the earth, completely sterilized the surfaces, and then watched what happened over time,” Gibbons said. They tracked the microbial community on floors, toilet seats and soap dispensers, analyzing the surfaces hourly at first, and then daily for up to eight weeks. They found that fecal bacteria established the first colonies on all the surfaces. “When you flush the toilet it goes airborne and spreads these viruses throughout the bathroom,” Schmidt said. But the fecal bacteria soon gave way to colonies of bacteria found on human skin cells, Gibbons said.