Success Culture

The new year has started and you’re probably thinking that you want to have a good year. You want to be in a better place, whether mentally, physically, spiritually, or financially. You want to receive a promotion or succeed in your business. In one way or another, your number one goal is to progress.

At this time of the year, everyone’s on social media posting about all the things that want and don’t want to happen this year. People seem to be motivated. But if you’re like the rest of us, sometimes those beginning of the year declarations don’t manifest at the end of the year.

Well, this year let’s take a deeper look; for there’s a few things to consider. When you set your goals this year, make sure they’re SMART Goals. This business term means the goals are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely.

Often times the goals we set are far to vague. For instance, you may have a goal to inspire people. Well, that sounds great, but what does that actually look like? How many engagements do you plan to attend? Do you plan to host events? Make videos? I mean really, what does inspire mean and look like?

A SMART Goal would be something like, “I would like to speak at 10 empowerment events by December.” Again, it’s specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and has a timeline.

The other factor that will truly play a huge role in your success this year is your surroundings. If you find yourself spending time with the same people every year and you don’t seem to be accomplishing your goals, you should try to switch it up a bit this year. Everyone loves to be close to their “day ones” but honestly there comes a time where you have to begin to spend more time with those who will keep you on your feet.

This year, meet new people that have the same/similar interests as you. If possible find a mentor, someone who has already accomplished what you want to do. Find ways to develop friendships with people who are focused on their goals.

This creates a culture that is conducive for progression. Mentors can possibly open new doors in your favor and having people around you to push you through helps with accountability.

Okay so I understand it’s more easily said than done. I understand it’s going to be hard to let go of close friends and relatives that may not be contributing to your success because you love them. These are people that mean a lot to you.

But with that being said, realize that if they love you they will respect and support you for doing what’s good for you. They will still be there. I challenge you to think about all the reasons you want to accomplish your goals. Dig into why it matters so much. Write it down and read it everyday this year. And remember, no one else is going to chase your dreams for you.