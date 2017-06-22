Summer 2017 Promise Zones Launch News Conference Set for Friday

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton will host a news conference tomorrow (Friday June 23) to launch this summer’s Milwaukee Promise Zones’ initiatives.

The news conference will start at 1:00 p.m. at Garden Homes Square Park, 2600 W. Atkinson Ave. Joining President Hamilton will be fellow Common Council members, Milwaukee Police Department representatives and others. Media coverage is invited.

President Hamilton said the launch will be focused on discussing summer activities in the city’s four Milwaukee Promise Zones and showcasing the broad coalition (community organizations, faith community partners, government agencies, and others) that are part of the effort.

“I am proud to help shine a bright light on the important projects that are moving forward in the Promise Zones, and to help build the momentum and energy that can be so important to facilitating positive change and action across areas of Milwaukee that are truly hungry for some positive action and community building,” President Hamilton said.

President Hamilton said Promise Zone partners are dedicated to nurturing quality of life improvements and building positive energy in each of the city’s four Promise Zones where, combined, more than 45% of households make less than $25,000 annually (compared to 36% citywide and 22% statewide). More than 56% of the local population and more than 71% of children in these areas live in poverty.

“The partners are having the opportunity to facilitate significant positive change, while working closely with residents, their Alderperson, city officials, and other key stakeholders,” President Hamilton said.

A series of city resource fairs in the four Promise Zones in Milwaukee have helped to bring hundreds of residents help with key life management issues, including child support, driver’s license recovery, job training, employment, health screenings and expungement counseling.

The Promise Zone initiative was approved by the Common Council to help underserved and disadvantaged neighborhoods and residents.