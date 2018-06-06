Summer Job Fair in the street set for Saturday, June 9

A summer job fair is set for Saturday, June 9, at the intersection of N. 6thSt. and W. Meinecke Ave. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will feature numerous prospective employers and employment opportunities, according to Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.

“Saturday’s Job Fair is an effort to bring information directly to the community. This is going to be a great employment resource event in a block party setting and I strongly encourage residents to come and explore the opportunities available,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

Employers at the event include Stainless Foundry, Labor Solutions, Northcott Neighborhood House, Next Door Foundation, MASH, Home Depot, White Glove Group, Maximus, America Works and more.

What: Summer job fair in the street

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 9

Where: Intersection of N. 6thSt. and W. Meinecke