Summer leadership academy open to emerging high school leaders

MILWAUKEE (May 1, 2018) – Mount Mary University is offering a Summer Leadership Academy June 19-21 for high school girls entering their junior and senior year this fall, to give them an immersive leadership and college-readiness experience.

The Academy prepares young women to succeed in college and beyond through career exploration and by promoting self-awareness and developing vital skills in leadership, ethics, confidence, communication and care for others.

There are 30 spots available for students. Applications will be accepted through May 18. To sign up visit

www.mtmary.edu/SLA [1].

Sessions include:

* Confidence

* Vocational Exploration

* Personality Assessments and Communication

* Importance of Sisterhood

* Financial Aid 101

* Choosing the Right College

* Career Exploration

* Networking with Young Professionals

The cost to attend is $100 and includes all meals, lodging, activities and program materials. Participants will also spend the nights in Mount Mary’s residence hall during the event.

The Summer Leadership Academy is sponsored by Johnson Controls and WaterStone Bank. For more information about the Summer Leadership Academy, visit https://mtmary.edu/business-co mmunity/womens-leadership-inst itute/experience/summer-leader ship [2].

