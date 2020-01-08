Summerfest Announces Halsey will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 3, 2020

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce that Halsey will headline the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 3, 2020, with special guests CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, January 17, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include your admission to Summerfest. Summerfest will hold a Presale Thursday, January 16, at 10:00 a.m. (online only, while supplies last). Watch for your Summerfest email on the morning of the presale for the access code.