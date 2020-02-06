Summerfest Tech to Expand

Two-Day Event to Showcase Tech Leaders and Industry-Led Programming

MILWAUKEE, WI (February 6, 2020) – Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) is excited to announce the return of Summerfest Tech, which will be held June 23 and June 24, 2020. Drawing on feedback from past attendees, Summerfest Tech 2020 will enhance its current offerings by creating new programming, including industry-specific break-out sessions, networking opportunities, community partner events such as a hackathon with The Commons, and a larger vendor showcase.

Now in its third year, Summerfest Tech will continue to showcase regional tech initiatives by convening technologists, business leaders, and innovators at the event. Programming will feature topics focusing on healthcare, hiring and recruitment, water technology, startups, venture capital, and more.

“By leveraging the Summerfest brand to showcase technology, Summerfest Tech champions the regional business community and spotlights Wisconsin’s growing reputation as a tech hub,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From STEM education partners, to advanced manufacturing CIO participation, all levels of business and technology are invited to participate in this growing initiative.”

Summerfest Tech will once again host the popular pitch competition, sponsored by Wipfli and produced by Startup Wisconsin. The pitch competition will showcase Wisconsin’s top emerging technology startups to a captivated audience of business leaders, tech talent, and investors. “Wipfli is very proud to be sponsoring the Summerfest Tech 2020 pitch competition. As a national firm with 90 years of history in Wisconsin, we understand the importance of supporting the local innovation culture and startup ecosystem. This is a great opportunity for Wipfli to create a positive, lasting impact on our communities,” said Girish Ramachandra, Tech Industry leader at Wipfli. Some of the startups will also be onsite as part of the vendor showcase.

Mike Ellis, Chief Digital & Customer Officer at Johnson Controls, will deliver a keynote titled “Powering Intelligent Innovation – Art & Science.” As the lines between art and science continue to blur, attendees will hear how business needs to change to deliver unrealized customer value through the intersection of intelligent technology and human experience.

Dell Technologies will be bringing their Dell Technologies Tour to Summerfest Tech – a fully immersive product showcase on wheels. The 53’ expandable trailer traditionally visits Dell customers across the nation, enabling users to experience Dell’s latest Client and Infrastructure technology in a fun, interactive manner. Summerfest Tech will be a unique stop on this tour, providing access to current Dell customers, as well as Summerfest Tech attendees.

Summerfest Tech 2020 is supported by Dell Technologies with Intel, Data Holdings, Johnson Controls, Wipfli, Marquette University, Godfrey & Kahn, and U.S. Cellular. Milwaukee Business Journal is a media partner. Additional programming support provided by American Family Insurance. Summerfest Tech also receives community support from 5 Lakes, The Commons, and Young Enterprising Society (YES).

For registration information or to become a partner of Summerfest Tech 2020 visit www.summerfest.com/tech and follow LinkedIn for event updates.