Super Senior Host Youth Mental Health Summit

Violence has plagued our city with the majority of deaths resulting in gun violence. Victims of all ages are leaving behind loved ones who in many instances are traumatized with no coping methods. May is mental health awareness month and contrary to popular belief, it is okay to be aware of your own mental health. Some hear those words and think “I am not crazy what do I have to be aware of.” Being aware of ones mental health is the same as your physical health, dental health etc. We must set examples of properly caring for ourselves, as the youth need to know the importance of that. Over the weekend one High School senior hosted a summit dedicated to the mental health and wellness of youth.

Erica Lofton, Vice President of the City of Milwaukee Youth Council, is only a senior in High School, but understands the importance of mental health. On Saturday May 4thshe hosted the “Faces of Mental Health” youth health and wellness summit. Lofton who is also owns her own nonprofit Girls In Action INC, put on a marvelous event that featured vendors, performers and speakers. Of those was one influential woman Santana Leewho is the founder of ALL 4 KIDZ, an organization that focuses n youth in foster care system. Lee shared her experiences working with youth, as well as self care tips. The event was sponsored by P Taylor consulting in which Lofton also interns at. Milwaukee College Prep was a big supporter, in fact one of its students 8thgrade youth influencer Nyemia Rodgers-Evans did a poem encouraging youth on topics like friendships.

The event was successful as youth were able to share their thoughts in a healthy environments, let us work to provide these environments at home.