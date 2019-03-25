Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson Appointed to the Milwaukee Public Museum Board of Directors

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved (16-0) the appointment of Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson to the Milwaukee Public Museum’s (MPM) Board of Directors today for a term ending March 19, 2022.

Nicholson thanked Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr., for his appointment, and her fellow supervisors, who voted unanimously in support.

“I want to thank Chairman Lipscomb for appointing me to the Milwaukee Public Museum Board, and my colleagues for their faith in my ability to serve. The Milwaukee Public Museum is one of Milwaukee County’s most popular amenities, attracting visitors from all over Wisconsin and beyond. I’m particularly proud to serve on the board of a cultural institution that provides educational opportunities to youth and adults alike. Serving on the Board of the Milwaukee Public Museum is an honor and a privilege, and I am committing to serving the best interests of the Museum and the public,” said Nicholson.

The function of the MPM’s Board of Directors is to advise the museum director on matters of long range planning, marketing, educational programming, scope of collections, relationships with the public, and any matter deemed to be in the best interests of the museum betterment, as well as to establish governing bylaws.

Supervisor Nicholson also serves on the Board of the Milwaukee Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Public Library Board of Trustees.

She is the First Vice Chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and chairs the Committee on Economic and Community Development.

Supervisor Nicholson represents the 5th District of Milwaukee County and was an MPS educator for several years.