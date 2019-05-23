Supervisor Martin Urges Greater Attention on Lupus

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolutionfrom Supervisor Felesia Martin today to raise public awareness about lupus, a chronic auto- immune disease that affects more than 1.5 million Americans.

“Lupus is a debilitating disease that affects people of color at higher rates than the national average, but African Americans and Asians, as well as those with only a high school education, are most at risk for delays in care. We urgently need to raise public awareness and increase education about Lupus, so people can get an accurate diagnosis and the care they need,” said Supervisor Martin.

People afflicted by Lupus report waiting an average of six years for an accurate diagnosis after first noticing symptoms. About 92 percent Whites and 85 percent of Hispanics were referred to a specialist within the first three months of a diagnosis, compared to 64 percent of African Americans, and 66 percent of Asians.

African American and Hispanic women with Lupus frequently suffer adverse pregnancy outcomes more often than White women.

Approximately 16,000 new cases of Lupus are reported each year.