Supervisor Martin Urges Residents to Stay Home and Stay Safe to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus

MILWAUKEE – County Supervisor Felesia Martin urged residents of the 7th district to follow state and local emergency orders meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, in a statement released Thursday.

“We know these are frightening and uncertain times, but if we all follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the City of Milwaukee Health Department we can get through this together,” said Martin. “I urge the residents of the 7th supervisory district and all Milwaukee County residents to stay at home unless it is absolutely essential. We all need to do our part to stay healthy, like frequently washing our hands and following the social distancing guidelines of keeping a six-foot separation between yourself and other people – even if you’re just talking to your neighbor on the sidewalk in front of your house.”

The 7th Supervisory District has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.

Supervisor Martin also wants residents to know they must be pre-screened prior to being seen at St. Joe’s drive-through testing site which is located in her district.

“The mobile testing sites at St. Joe’s are by appointment-only, which means you must be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider. You can get pre-screened over the phone by calling 833-981-0711, or online at ascension.org/OnlineCare. Ascension Healthcare has said that no one will have to pay for COVID-19-related testing or treatment at St. Joe’s,” said Martin

To help clarify emergency guidelines, Milwaukee County launched a public education initiative called “Stay Home MKE” today, in an effort to better communicate to the public about how they can stay healthy and safe, and reduce the rate of transmission.

Resident can also visit the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services web site for more information on Safer at Home, the Governor’s latest emergency order.