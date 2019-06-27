Supervisor Nicholson Expresses Support for Chief Judge Maxine White

MILWAUKEE – County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson released the following statement regarding reports of efforts to block Chief Judge Maxine White’s reappointment as Chief Judge of Wisconsin’s First Judicial District.

“As the first African American chief judge in Wisconsin, Maxine White is a trailblazer and a role model.

“Judge White is known for her confident, assertive, and friendly demeanor, so news that a group of circuit court judges attempted to block her re-appointment probably came as a surprise to many.

“To those of us who are working to resolve the racial inequality that is pervasive in Milwaukee County, the efforts to undermine Chief Judge White were no surprise at all.

“When the people we entrust to deliver impartial justice in our courts reveal their own racial biases, it underscores how just how deeply embedded racism is in our culture today.

“Many people agree that we have a lot of work to do in Milwaukee County to address the problem of racism, which is why I worked with our county executive to pass a resolution that declared racism a public health crisis, and stated unequivocally that Milwaukee County will work to establish racial equity as a core element of county government.

“Only when Milwaukee County is truly inclusive of all people – including Black women in leadership positions – will we be able to heal the trauma caused by centuries of systemic racism, and transform our community into one where everyone has equal opportunity to thrive, succeed, and be respected for their success.”

Supervisor Nicholson is the Vice Chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.