Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Invites Donations for Winter Clothing and Toy Drive

MLWAUKEE – In the spirit of giving, Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Senator Lena Taylor, and Edward Rogers, Jr. are hosting a toy and winter clothes drive for the youth of Milwaukee County’s second supervisory district.

On December 19 at 3:00pm, Supervisor Taylor and Edward will host a community gathering at Congress Public School, 5225 W. Lincoln Creek Dr., Milwaukee. During the reception, families can pick-up donations and warm-up with hot chocolate provided by Colectivo and holiday snacks.

Edward Rodgers, Jr. founded “Edward’s Greatness of Giving Back” when he was 12 years old. Now 16, Edward attends Rufus King International Baccalaureate High School. This year will be Edward’s fourth consecutive year of hosting a winter clothing collection, and Supervisor Taylor’s second year supporting his generous cause.

Supervisor Taylor and Edward’s toy drive has the capacity to spread good cheer and touch the lives of many. Supervisor Taylor and Edward invite community members to drop off donations of new or lightly used toys or winter clothes at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. 9th St, Room 201, or St. Paul Church of God, 2661 N. 53rd St., Milwaukee.

What: Reception and distribution of winter clothes and toys

When: December 19, 3:00pm

Where: Congress Public School, 5225 W. Lincoln Dr., Milwaukee

Who: Edward Rodgers, Jr., Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Senator Lena Taylor