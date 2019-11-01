Supervisor Taylor Secures Funding for Domestic Violence Survivors Experiencing Homelessness

MILWAUKEE – An amendment to the 2020 county budget approved today by the Finance Committee includes funding to provide emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence experiencing homelessness, a measure proposed by Supervisor Sequanna Taylor.

“Safe housing is a pathway to freedom and recovery from domestic violence,” said Taylor. “The availability of temporary housing for people exiting abusive environments, especially for single women and their children, is a vital factor in determining whether and when a person can leave. Such housing is also limited in Milwaukee, and its frequent unavailability prevents people from leaving, surviving, and healing. As a public servant, it is my duty and responsibility to fulfill this critical public need for more housing that can accommodate people who are escaping domestic violence so they can start over and begin to heal. I was happy to draft this amendment and I want to thank Chairman Lipscomb for including it in his amendment package with funding.”

Taylor’s proposal dedicates $100,000 to the county’s Housing Division to develop a plan to assist domestic violence survivors who are experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter options.

The Housing Division would be required to submit that plan to the Board of Supervisors no later than March of 2020.

Taylor’s proposal was incorporated into a wide-ranging budget amendment presented to the Finance Committee today by Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr., and co-sponsored by Taylor and fellow supervisors Schmitt, Johnson, Cullen and Shea.

The Finance Committee recommended adoption of that amendment and it will be considered by the full Board of Supervisors on November 12, when they meet to adopt the 2020 Milwaukee County budget.