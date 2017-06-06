Survivors, Volunteers and Advocates Will Not Be ‘Quiet’ About Sex Trafficking in Milwaukee Ahead of Golf’s Biggest Event

Gathering planned downtown tomorrow will call out prevalence of abuse, educate on warning signs

MILWAUKEE (June 6, 2017) – Survivors of human sex trafficking, as well as volunteers and advocates from Serve Marketing, will gather downtown tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, to call attention to the expected rise in trafficking activity that typically occurs around major sporting events.

WHO: More than 20 survivors and volunteers who are passionate about calling attention to the issue of human sex trafficking in Milwaukee. They will be holding large “Don’t Be Quiet” signs to advocate for the cause, and will be speaking to the public about warning signs of trafficking and how to prevent it.

The following individuals will be available to speak with the media:

Rosalind Metcalf, human trafficking survivor, advocate and founder of Healing Starts Today

Jarrett Luckett, Executive Director of Exploit No More, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending child sex trafficking in the Greater Milwaukee region

Maria Bishop, MS, LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor and psychotherapist at New Life Resources, Inc.

Laura Gainor, Executive Director of Serve Marketing

These sources can speak to: the extent of the problem here in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin, the profile of a sex trafficking buyer from anecdotal police information, the clinical care and cost of treatment afterward, as well as the subtle signs of sex trafficking which can potentially save a life.

WHEN/WHERE: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Wisconsin Ave. and Jefferson St., Milwaukee

WHY: According to the FBI, Milwaukee has consistently ranked among the top five cities in the nation for the recovery of trafficked adolescents over the past several years. And, Milwaukee is tied with Las Vegas for the third-highest number of young people rescued during trafficking-related FBI raids across the U.S.

According to Exploit No More:

There has been a human trafficking case in every county in Wisconsin

79% of trafficking cases in Wisconsin occur in Milwaukee

92% of Milwaukee’s known trafficking cases involve female youths

From 2010-2014, law enforcement identified 102 child sex trafficking victims

600 homeless or runaway children in Milwaukee are at risk of being trafficked

As recently as 2014, 150 domestic sex trafficking cases were being investigated in the Milwaukee area

200 youth in Milwaukee that receive emergency housing resources and supportive services annually are at risk of being trafficked

5,783 children were reported being sexually abused in Milwaukee and/or at risk of being trafficked in 2013

About Serve Marketing

Serve is the country’s only all-volunteer, nonprofit advertising agency whose mission is to give under-served charitable causes a stronger voice in the community. Founded by Milwaukee ad man Gary Mueller in 2002, Serve volunteers have created behavior-changing public service campaigns for over 50 local and national non-profits on issues ranging from teen homelessness, child sexual abuse and shaken baby syndrome to teen pregnancy, brain injury and statutory rape. Causes that aren’t hot. That aren’t sexy. And that don’t have a lot of money. Serve’s provocative brand of work is sometimes controversial, but it gets people to notice and talk about these silent causes, which leads to an increase in awareness, volunteerism and funding. To date, Serve has donated over $15 million of in-kind creative, media, web, public relations, print and broadcast production and strategic planning services to non-profits. Through its educational seminars, podcasts and Small Servings program, Serve has also helped educate thousands more non-profits on the importance of public service marketing. For more information, visit www.servemarketing.org.