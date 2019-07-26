Take It EZ Milwaukee initiative set to launch Saturday, July 27 at 60th & Capitol

The Take it EZ Milwaukee anti-reckless driving initiative is set to launch TOMORROW – Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the intersection of N. 60th St. and W. Capitol Dr. There will be activities to mark the intersection by community members and residents are invited to attend to support the initiative.

Operation Take it EZ Milwaukee is a pilot project that will leverage Milwaukee Police resources and private donations to target reckless driving at four city intersections: N. 60th St. and W. Capitol Dr.; N. 27th St. and W. Center St./W. Fond du Lac Ave.; S. Cesar Chavez Dr. and W. Greenfield Ave./W. Muskego Ave.; and S. 35th St. and W. National Ave. The intersection of N. 60th St and W. Capitol Dr., the site of the initiative launch, is where Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her was killed by a reckless driver on June 18. Officer Her was driving southbound on N. 60th St. after his shift when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound on Capitol Dr. who ran a red light while traveling at high speed.

Alderman Bob Donovan will be joined Saturday at the intersection by Steve O’Connell, president of the Grasslyn Manor Block Watch (GMBW), several members of the GMBW, as well as members of other neighborhood organizations and neighborhood residents. Mayor Tom Barrett and several Common Council members have also been invited to take part.

The project will stretch over three months and will include increased monitoring by Milwaukee Police, a public information campaign and strong involvement by members of the community, including neighborhood groups, associations and youth organizations