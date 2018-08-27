TAKE ON HEP C is coming to Milwaukee

THE AMERICAN LEGION IS BRINGING TAKE ON HEP C TO MILWAUKEE TO PROVIDE FREE

HEPATITIS C TESTING TO VETERANS AND THOSE ATTENDING THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON 115TH ANNIVERSARY

Milwaukee is the third stop on the national hepatitis C awareness and testing tour to take on this illness facing our nation’s veterans

WHEN: Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1 – 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 2 – 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

WHAT: The TAKE ON HEP C tour bus is coming to Milwaukee, WI during the

Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary, offering free hepatitis C (hep C) antibody

testing with same-day results. American Legion Service Officers will also be

available to provide free, expert assistance with VA benefit claims for veterans

and their families.

The American Legion has joined forces with AbbVie, a global

biopharmaceutical company, to launch TAKE ON HEP C , a nationwide

movement to bring free hep C antibody testing to veterans and their

communities. Visit legion.org/hepC for a complete list of dates and locations.

WHY: As the nation’s largest veterans service organization, The American Legion is

dedicated to addressing issues that affect veterans. One out of every 20

veterans enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration has hep C, more

than three times the infection rate of the general U.S. population.

Potential blood-to-blood exposure during military service, receiving a blood

transfusion or organ transplant before 1992 and working in health care settings

elevate the risk for veterans. Sharing personal items such as razors or

toothbrushes with someone who has hep C or receiving tattoos or body

piercings in unregulated settings can also pose exposure risks.

Approximately 3.4 million people in the U.S. are living with hep C but because

most people do not experience symptoms, many don’t even know they have it.

With TAKE ON HEP C [4], veterans have access to free testing and resources to

take care of their health.

ABOUT: The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with

nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts across the nation. Chartered by

Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and

sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor,

promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to

servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org