TAKE ON HEP C is coming to Milwaukee

THE AMERICAN LEGION IS BRINGING TAKE ON HEP C TO MILWAUKEE TO PROVIDE FREE
HEPATITIS C TESTING TO VETERANS AND THOSE ATTENDING THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON 115TH ANNIVERSARY
Milwaukee is the third stop on the national hepatitis C awareness and testing tour to take on this illness facing our nation’s veterans
WHEN: Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1 – 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 2 – 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
WHERE: Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
WHAT: The TAKE ON HEP C tour bus is coming to Milwaukee, WI during the
Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary, offering free hepatitis C (hep C) antibody
testing with same-day results. American Legion Service Officers will also be
available to provide free, expert assistance with VA benefit claims for veterans
and their families.
The American Legion has joined forces with AbbVie, a global
biopharmaceutical company, to launch TAKE ON HEP C , a nationwide
movement to bring free hep C antibody testing to veterans and their
communities. Visit legion.org/hepC for a complete list of dates and locations.
WHY: As the nation’s largest veterans service organization, The American Legion is
dedicated to addressing issues that affect veterans. One out of every 20
veterans enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration has hep C, more
than three times the infection rate of the general U.S. population.
Potential blood-to-blood exposure during military service, receiving a blood
transfusion or organ transplant before 1992 and working in health care settings
elevate the risk for veterans. Sharing personal items such as razors or
toothbrushes with someone who has hep C or receiving tattoos or body
piercings in unregulated settings can also pose exposure risks.
Approximately 3.4 million people in the U.S. are living with hep C but because
most people do not experience symptoms, many don’t even know they have it.
With TAKE ON HEP C [4], veterans have access to free testing and resources to
take care of their health.
ABOUT: The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with
nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts across the nation. Chartered by
Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and
sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor,
promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to
servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org
