Taking a Knee: Why Millennials Are Still Kneeling With Former 49ers Player, Colin Kaepernick

Since the beginning of time, our black people have been in the trenches. We have been treated like “less than” and have even been looked down upon.

Black lives matter still make their movements across the U.S, while police brutality and injustice still manage to sweep away at our beautiful country. As a black male or black woman, what would you do if it were your child that is gunned down? If you’re a friend of someone who has experienced any racial injustice, how do you respond to such abhorrent behavior? What about, if you’re an NFL player who is tired of the constant pain and agony our people have gone through. It is the same systematic behavior that knocked us down then, that is continuously knocking us down today and the people are saying no more!

So why are millennials still with Kap? It is because millennials are tired of the flawed system.

Although Kaepernick, opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March, he and his lawyer have teamed up to sue the NFL affiliates with claims of collusion.

Could the President of the United States be a key person in a collusion grievance brought by Kaepernick? Maybe. Maybe not. All we know is that President Donald trump does not agree with these peaceful kneeling protest, as you can see in the video below.



Trump’s conversations with owners may provide evidence of the president’s role in Kaepernick’s inability to gain NFL employment despite throwing 16 touchdowns to four interceptions last season, his first back from several major surgeries, reported by CBS Sports.

Kaepernick did not file his grievance through the NFLPA, securing the esteemed firm of Geragos & Geragos to represent him, and it is customary for the union to assist outside legal teams in their pursuit of such claims, arbitrations, grievances and lawsuits against the NFL, its owners or its teams.

Although many millennials are more likely to be a part of some social group, it is mostly black millennials who are more passionate about the controversial issue going on with Colin Keapernick.

The fact that there are 32 NFL teams and Kap is still a free agent, leads people to believe that the only possible reason for this, is that the NFL is deliberately keeping NFL affiliates away from Colin.

What is freedom of speech if you are negatively apprehended for carrying out your rights? Millennial are saying that this simply is not fair.

Sources: Jason La Confora (CBS Sports), Michael McCan (Sports Illustrated)