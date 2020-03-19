Taylor Applauds WEC Energy for Corporate Compassion

Disconnections on Hold until Further Notice

(MADISON) – Today, in response to the rapidly growing impact of COVID-19, WEC Energy Group President and CEO Kevin Fletcher has made the decision not to disconnect service to any residential customer until further notice. In response to Fletcher’s decision, Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement:

“As a result of unintended consequences of COVID-19, a number of Wisconsin families will struggle to make ends meet. We have called on everyone, to include the business community, to help us weather this storm. WEC Energy Group CEO Kevin Fletcher heeded that call and for that we are grateful.

With the decision not to disconnect residential energy customers until further notice, the company has given federal and legislators a little time to get much needed help to impacted families. We want residents to pay their utility bills. The compassionate decision made by WEC will better position residents to figure out their options keep their power on. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to WEC for their decision. “