Taylor Pushes to Expand Voting Rights

MILWAUKEE – Supervisor Sequanna Taylor is calling for Milwaukee County government to support the restoration of voting rights for people on probation and parole in Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, nearly 65,000 individuals are denied the right to vote because they were convicted of a crime and are still on probation or parole, even though they are no longer incarcerated.

“When a person is released from incarceration into the community, they are told to be a productive, good citizen by getting a job, paying taxes, and making a positive contribution. If they are being asked to add to the community by being good citizens, they ought to be given the same rights of citizenship that allow us all to pursue opportunity, support our families, and contribute to our communities.” said Taylor.

Supervisor Taylor is sponsoring a resolution that declares Milwaukee County’s support for a state bill, currently in draft form, that seeks to restore voting rights to disenfranchised felons, and calls for a comprehensive review and revision of Wisconsin’s sentencing guidelines, parole processes, and revocation processes.

Taylor’s resolution also expresses support for efforts to reduce felony disenfranchisement, and for the reform of practices that disproportionately impact communities of color in Wisconsin.

The Intergovernmental Relations Committee of the Board of Supervisors adopted (4-1) Taylor’s resolution at its meeting on September 5.

Supervisors Willie Johnson, Jr., and Steven Shea have co-sponsored the measure.

The item will come before the full Board of Supervisors on September 19.