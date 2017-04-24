Teen Pays Tribute to Black Lives Matter in Stunning Prom Dress

It’s prom season and the creative styles are coming out. While some people’s goal is to slay, others go to prom to relay… a deep and powerful message that is.

17-year-old Milan Morris attended her high school prom in West Palm Beach, Florida. Morris showed the world that fashion is more than a statement. It can send a very admirable message.

Florida based designer Terrance Torrence created a true work of art floor length gown. The dress featured fifteen black and white images of lives that were lost to police brutality including Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown and many other individuals.

“With all the killings that was going on, it just hit me one day: You should put that into a dress.” The viral fashion designer said in a statement.

“Yes. I’m black. Yes. I’m 17. Yes. GOD is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me.”

Morris is unapologetically fierce and bold in her caption.

“When someone loses a mother, father or child in unnecessary circumstances it should not be overlooked but addressed,” Morris told CNN after she wore the dress to her high school prom on Friday.

When asked about the dress and the foundation of it, 17 year-old trend setter said,

“He [Terrance Torrence] was the mastermind behind this whole thing honestly.” The teen also shared that Torrence’s message confronts a huge issue in America.

“It was powerful,” Torrence said “It was art. It was surreal. It spoke volumes.”

On top of it being powerful, he also shared that this was a movement and he knew that people would respond to it.

He was correct! The pictures posted on Instagram received over 15k likes.

“I wanted to paint a picture and put a story out there through my fashion and I wanted to show we could spread out messages with not just posters and fliers but also with garments.” Torrence said in a statement.

Sources: Paula Rogo (Essence), Brett Clarkson (Sun Sentinel), Donie O’Sullivan (CNN)