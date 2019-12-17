Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner Makes Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

Milwaukee’s own, Lindsay Peoples Wagner has been quite the influence; since taking on a new path as the Editor-in-Chief at Teen Vogue last year—October. Lindsay’s elite perspective of greatness and passionate desire for her work has led her to many accomplishments. After just one year at Teen Vogue, Lindsay People Wagner has been listed in the Forbes Top 30 Under 30.

As exciting it is to see such a beautiful journey flourishing before our eyes, it’s imperative to understand the decade of consistency that made this moment a reality. Peoples Wagner has worked diligently and attentively for 10 plus years now. She’s been authentically herself since the beginning.

Her article entitled “What It’s Really Like to be Black and Work in Fashion” gave the fashion world a reality check to say the least. The hundreds of reposts and retweets proved the topic to hit home for many. And that very thing is what makes Lindsay such a huge success— Relate. She know exactly how to relate and keep people engaged.

Her ability to create content, mix it up, and live a transparent lifestyle has made such an impact on many people. Currently Lindsay’s followers are not just interested in what she’s doing in fashion. Now that she’s showed the world how she “gets down” in the kitchen with her wwlc (what would Lindsay cook) highlights on IG, everyone’s all ears. Her followers are becoming more and more interested in Lindsay Peoples Wagner and everything that comes with.

It’s clear that celebrities have taking a major liking to Lindsay as she’s been evolving into her true character in the industry. Many of them mention her online and even physically show support and a genuine love for her. Legendary Actress Regina King made Lindsay her #wcw this year and even Billy Porter showed his love and admiration for Lindsay.

It’s no secret that Lindsay Peoples Wagner is still making her mark on this world and her work is nothing less than incredible. When she speaks she speaks for US. The world we live in needs so many more people willing to share truths, stand for truth, accept and live in truth.