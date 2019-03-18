Teens, Tweens, and Young Adults: Shymaria Iesha

Milwaukee is a city on the move. It’s full of life and talent, especially young talent. Many teens, tween, and young adults are shining bright, achieving their goals one at a time. Sometimes it seems there’s lots of negative things going on, however it’s the overachievers and the passionate that are truly making a difference.

Shymaria Iesha is a young queen, determined to inspire others to tap into their greater self. As an artist, model, and CEO of So’verin Entertainment and Clothing Brand, Shymaria is extremely passionate about consistently getting positive messages out to her fan base and anyone else seeking it. With her high energy, she gravitates any crowd.

Shymaria’s belief in her higher self motivates her to influence hundreds of people through her presence. She strongly believes in her authenticity and ability to captivate her audience in many ways. Whether in her voice, her lyrics, or her pictures, her confidence takes her places that her heart desires.

She’s been featured in many events, showcases, fashions shows, as well as podcasts. Having growing as a very outgoing young lady, exploring her talents has always been a priority. Shymaria Iesha has always loved music, dance, singing, and rapping. It’s always been the gateway to her freedom—her passion— creatively.

As Shymaria grew up she begin to develop a desire for self development. She began to seek the importance of know who you are and what you’re meant to do—knowing limits don’t exist, only mentally. She began to look and understand life in a new light. Life was becoming more than it had been. As she continued to find herself she used her strengths to express herself. Her fashion speaks volumes without words. Her vocabulary adds emphasis to each message.

One thing that keeps her motivated is her team. She and her team boldly represent her brand anywhere they go. They move together and constantly support each other. This gives Shymaria a greater reason to push, knowing she is not alone.

No matter the role, Shymaria Iesha has been publicly recognized for her works. She leaves her print everywhere she goes. She stands out by default and is dedicated to the mission.

Shymaria keep putting in the work. Your light will forever shine.