Telemedicine during Coronavirus – Lena for Mayor

State Senator Lena Taylor Requests That Governor Tony Evers Has DHS Expedite The Telemedicine Application Process In Order To Address The National And Local State Of Emergency Due ToThe Coronavirus

With the spread of the coronavirus crisis, being able to treat infected individuals without disrupting out present fragile health care system is necessary!

To address this concern, medical facilities across the country are quickly turning to the use of telemedicine to safely screen and treat patients infected by Coronavirus. In addition to treating Coronavirus patients, individuals who suffer from mental health, addiction, and other illnesses, but can’t receive treatment due to travel and the social distance rules implemented due to the Coronavirus!

This option allows patients to turn to technology without leaving their homes to be assessed and treated safely and rapidly by a medical expert! “Since we are in the midst of a national and statewide health emergency which requires the government to act swiftly, coordinated and decisively, I reached out to Governor Evers and stressed the need to expedite the processing of the telemedicine applications currently being reviewed at the Department of Health Services.” said State Senator Lena Taylor.

Telemedicine allows health care professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who are in quarantine or live in remote locations by using telecommunications technology. Telemedicine allows patients who are without transportation, quarantine or live in remote locations to access medical expertise quickly, efficiently and without interruption to their medical needs.

“I will continue to work with the governor’s staff and DHS officials to ensure applications are quickly and efficiently processed to ensure Wisconsin has sufficient telemedicine medical facilities and clinics for patients to access.” continued Taylor.