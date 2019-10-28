Terrance Nance; Art, Film and Forward Movement

Recently, I attended Practice and Process: A Night with Terrance Nance. Terrance Nance is a film maker, visual artist, writer, musician, producer and actor. He premiered his first feature film “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012. The film explored the feelings, emotions, love and disappointments of an African – American man. He highlighted a vulnerability rarely explored in black film. The movie combined animation, music, comedy and drama to share the joy and pain of the characters.

The Practice and Process event was moderated by Angela Carroll. (artist, archivist and writer). She guided and narrated through film clips, quotes of wisdom and multiple discussions.

During the evening, He answered questions about his films, their themes, his spirituality, personal views, creative practice and narratives. The energy of the evening focused on art, storytelling, black people and reshaping the thoughts of humanity.

He sat on stage with an Afro reflective of the singer Maxwell. He wore a hoodie, joggers and fly sneakers similar to Kanye West during Sunday service. He was inspirational, funny and fearless.

The passion, will power, honesty and determination illuminated the room. The delivery of each project was prolific, authentic and honest.

The characters are always brought to life with pride, honor, and integrity in his films. The souls of black people are brought alive no matter the circumstance.

“The Triptych”, a collaborative film with black artists that explored performance, photography, painting and sculpture. It was an exploration and profiling of talent and artistry. The film was funded by Afro Punk co-founders and is a part of a three – installment documentary.

“Univitellin” (New York Film Festival 2016), a love story and short film about passion, politics, hip-hop, afro-french culture, violence and the diaspora. It runs a life course in fifteen minutes. It is innocent, cultural, traumatic and heart wrenching.

“Random Acts of Flyness”, was created, written and executive produced by Terrance Nance. It is currently an HBO television series. The show brings an unapologetic consciousness and truth to life. It is a combination of Childish Gambino’s “This is America” video and any episode of Leonard Nimoy’s “In Search of… It is the embodiment of intentional messages and unbelievable reality.

“I want black people to heal” he states during the conversation with Angela Carroll.

Terrance Nance’s films are restorative and create balance through positive images in film and media. He is a protector, the art therapist, the curator of culture and the visionary. This is more than a random act. He is the movement.

Terrance Nance www.terrancenance.com

Instagram:@ terranceetc

@randomactshbo

Angela Carroll www.angelacarroll.com

By Jeneanne Collins