Test Stress: Tips for fighting test anxiety

Testing officially kicks off this week for students in third through eighth grade.

The test is important for everyone taking it, but especially for students in fifth and eighth grade.

For them, this test determines if they move on to the next grade or not.

For everyone else, it’s just one of the determining factors that goes into retention or promotion.

Christy Hanson with Tyler ISD said parents don’t need to worry about their kids success, because they’ve already done dry runs of the test, preparing for it all year long.

“The kids are ready, we know that they’re ready, they’ve worked all year, so we usually have very few kids, very few students who have to re-take,” Hanson said.

She said if students don’t do well on the test tomorrow, they may have an opportunity to re-test later in the school year.

As for getting kids ready, Hanson said the number one thing is battling test anxiety.

She said to keep kids calm by reminding them to take their time during the test and read each question carefully.