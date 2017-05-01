Texas Police Officer Shoots Into Car Full of Teens Killing 15 Year Old Jordan Edwards

It would be too perfect if the world went one day without having a “Breaking News” story on a child killed by police authorities. Although that sounds intriguing, sadly, that is not the world we live in.

This past Saturday, we lost another child due to a police shooting.

On April 29, around 11:00 pm the Balch Springs Police Department responded to a call reporting underage kids drunk walking in the 12300 block on Baron Dr. in Texas.

The response that was initially called for disturbances from teens, turned into a deadly situation in the end.

In a released statement by Balch Springs Police Department, the report stated the reason for the shooting was because a car full of teens was backing up towards the police in an “aggressive” manner.

“There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries,” the report said.

That front passenger has not been officially identified,

but friends and family say that it was 15 year old, Jordan Edwards, who was shot and killed.



According to Attorney S. Lee Merrit, legal council for the Edwards’ family, the Police couldn’t be anymore wrong in their public report.

According to Merrit, the teenagers heard gunshots at the house party in which they were attending and the teens were leaving what they believed to be a dangerous setting.

Merrit also stated that Edwards and his friends had no weapons in the vehicle and were not the allegedly intoxicated teens that the police were called to control.

“They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was,” Merrit told CBS DPW. “So I can’t wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car,” Merrit said.

Officers in Balch Springs say that they will conduct their own investigation but it’s the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department that will take the lead in investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The four teens that survived the fatal encounter, including Edwards’ 16-year-old brother who, according to Merritt, was behind the wheel, were not charged.

Many of Edwards’ coaches and community members showed up at a news conference Sunday afternoon. They were all in question about the situation and how it all unraveled. Demanding answers from authorities, the concerned friends and family expressed their frustrations over the lack of information.

Edwards was an honor roll freshman at Mesquite High School. His family is demanding justice. That includes the termination of the police officer who killed their child.

The police officer who pulled the trigger has not yet been identified but has been placed on administrative leave.

“Great kid. Awesome parents. He was not a thug. This shouldn’t have happened to him,” said Chris Cano, whose son played football with Edwards.

Mesquite High School made a statement sending their condolences:

“Mesquite ISD’s deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man who tragically lost his life late Saturday evening,” the school district said in a written statement. “He was a good student who was very well liked by his teachers, coaches and his fellow students. The entire district — especially the staff and students of Mesquite High School — are mourning this terrible loss.”

Merrit said the Edwards’ family wants to see police body cam footage. They want better answers for how the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sources: Kirsten West Savali (The Root), Kennedra McDonald (CW33)