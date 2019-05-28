Over the weekend Kaylee Crossfire did it again, bringing the 4th Annual Female Takeover Showcase to the city. With hundreds of people in the building, over 25 women hit the stage. There were rappers, singers, dancers, hair stylists, and models everywhere. Performers came from Milwaukee, Racine, Beloit, and even Iowa.

When Crossfire first started the Female Takeover it was just a video, a track. Then it expanded to a mixtape with artists from all over the Midwest. Shortly there after it became an entire Showcase full of women with lots of talent.

Kaylee’s efforts were a huge success to say the least. She invited the people of Milwaukee of all ages and genders for a night to remember. Everyone who attended did so with pride, rooting for all the women who were brave enough to hit the stage and supporting local vendors. The crowd was pleasant and super active with the Hosts Under5ive and SpeakLife Shawnie.

There were great vibes everywhere. Lots of entertainment but most of all, unity. The Female Takeover Showcase was an incredible opportunity for Milwaukee as a whole. It was a time where women came together, complimented, and helped each other instead of competing. There was a variety of performers whether upcoming or seasoned. Not to mention the event was extremely diverse. No matter where the ladies were in their career or where they came from, the ladies helped each other out from beginning to end.

Events like this are hard to come by in our city. We typically here about women beefing and putting each other down. We usually here about women “hating” on each other. But that wasn’t the case by a long shot at the Showcase. The artists consistently cheered for each other and the models complimented each other.

Kaylee Crossfire and Kia Rap Princess saves the best for last when the crowd went crazy, running to the stage, jumping, and dancing while singing and rapping each lyric. Overall this Female Takeover Showcase was phenomenal. I am overwhelmed with joy and extremely honored to be a part.

I’d like to send a huge thank you to Kaylee Crossfire all the ladies who were in attendance. It takes events like this with ladies like you to make a difference, changing the narrative about who and what Milwaukee really is. Events like this set the bar of how great Milwaukee can be when we come together. Honestly there was no other place I would rather be.